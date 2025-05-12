Israeli airstrikes rock Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen

In this photo taken from video released by Al Masirah TV channel shows a burning oil tanker after U.S. airstrikes targeted the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Hodeida, Yemen, Friday, April 18, 2025. ( Al Masirah TV via AP)

Houthi missile attack last Friday prompts Israel to hit back with raids on western Yemen.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israeli airstrikes targeted three ports in Yemen controlled by the Houthis, two days after the terror group fired a missile at the Jewish State that sent millions of Israelis scrambling to bomb shelters.

While that missile was intercepted, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged that the attack would be met with strong retaliation by Israel.

“Israeli aggression aircraft launched multiple air raids on Al Hudaydah Province,” a Houthi source told a Yemeni news outlet early Monday morning, without providing details on the number of casualties or damage inflicted in the attack.

Hours earlier, on late Sunday evening, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman Avichay Adraee released an urgent evacuation notice for three sites, all along the Red Sea coastline in western Yemen.

“Warning to all those present at the seaports under the control of the Houthi regime: Ras Isa port, Al Hudaydah port, and Salif port,” Adraee wrote on his official X account.

“This is an urgent and important warning. Due to the Houthi regime’s use of these ports for its operations, we urge everyone in these areas to evacuate immediately to ensure your safety,” the post added.

Last Sunday, a Houthi-launched missile struck the grounds of Ben-Gurion Airport in central Israel.

The strike triggered widespread cancellations of flights in and out of Israel. The flight suspensions came just weeks after several international airlines had resumed service following the October 7th attacks.

Two days later, the IDF launched a massive attack on Yemen’s Sana’a airport, completely disabling the transportation hub.

The Trump administration recently announced a ceasefire between Washington and the Houthis.

Shortly after the truce was announced, a senior Houthi spokesman clarified that the truce excluded Israel.

“To all Zionists, from now on, stay in your shelters or leave your country immediately, because your failed government will no longer be able to protect you,” Houthi Supreme Political Council president Mahdi al-Mashat said in a speech last week.

“The aggressor will realize that the price he will pay is high, and no aggression will deter us from our decision to support Gaza until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”