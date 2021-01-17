Israeli ambassador to Security Council: UN must address ‘Iran’s rogue activities’

Erdan ended the letter by warning that “Israel would take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and sovereignty” against Iran.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The UN Security Council must address “Iran’s rogue activities,” including the transfer of weapons to terrorist organizations, systematic violations of the nuclear agreement, and its repeated calls for Israel’s destruction, Israel’s Ambassador to the Gilad Erdan demanded in a recent letter on Thursday.

Erdan’s letter is part of Israel’s diplomatic effort against Iran at the UN and within the diplomatic community.

As part of this campaign, he presented last week a “5-point plan” to combat global terrorism to the Security Council, which included calling for condemnations against countries that fund terrorist organizations.

In his letter, Erdan highlighted Iran’s efforts to enrich uranium to 20%, in clear violation of the nuclear agreement and “another step that clearly demonstrates its ambitions to develop a nuclear program for military purposes.”

The letter also mentions a recent bill proposed by the Iranian Parliament calling for the destruction of Israel by the year 2041.

In a rally in Tehran in June 2017, Iran unveiled a clock in the city’s Palestine Square counting down the days to what it says will be the destruction of Israel in 2040.

The timeframe appears to come from comments made in 2015 by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed there will be “nothing” left of Israel by the year 2040.

In September 2015, Khamenei proclaimed, “You [Israelis] will not see the coming 25 years and, God willing, there will not be something named the Zionist regime in next 25 years.”

In May 2020, Khamenei’s official website featured a poster depicting people celebrating on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem after apparently capturing it from Israel.

“Palestine Will Be Free. The final solution: Resistance until Referendum,” the poster’s text declared.

The text is reminiscent of the “Final Solution of the Jewish Question,” a euphemism used by Nazi Germany’s leaders referring to the mass murder of world Jewry.

Erdan pointed out in his letter that “it is no secret that Iran has become the largest proliferator of ballistic and other missile technologies to Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Gaza, delivering these capabilities into the hands of non-state and terrorist actors and destabilizing the region.”

“Israel has repeatedly warned of Iran’s unceasing malign activities and highlighted these violations through numerous calls to the international community and letters to the United Nations bodies, providing concrete, verified and documented evidence of the Iranian regime’s reckless and illicit behavior in the Middle East and beyond,” he added

Erdan called on the Security Council to “immediately impose an arms and missile embargo on the regime in Tehran and apply maximum pressure against it.”

Erdan ended the letter by warning that “Israel would take all necessary measures to protect its citizens and sovereignty” against Iran.

Tensions in the Middle East are high and Israel and the U.S. are on alert for the possibility of an attack by Iran around the anniversary of Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani’s death, and in retaliation for the bombing in the Natanz nuclear plant and the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian nuclear and weapons, both attributed to Israel.