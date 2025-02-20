Israeli authorities probing if bus blasts near Tel Aviv are terror attacks

Israeli bus drivers block the Azrieli junction in Tel Aviv, as they protest their working conditions. September 12, 2021. (Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90)

There were no injuries as a result of the blasts, the Israel Police stated.

By JNS

Israeli security agencies are investigating three explosions that occurred in parked busses across the central Israeli city of Bat Yam on Thursday night as suspected terrorist attacks, per local media reports.

According to reports, the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) was called to the scenes, and bus drivers in the Tel Aviv area have been instructed to search their vehicles for possible explosives. In addition, operations of the Tel Aviv light rail has been grounded, Channel 12 News reported.

Bat Yam Mayor Zvika Brot told local media, “The incident began at two locations just minutes apart. Two bombs were detonated on two buses that were empty.” He added that while there were no casualties in the suspected terror attacks, “there are suspicions of an additional bomb.”

Shortly after Brot issued his statement, Israeli media outlets aired video footage of what was said to be a third bus explosion in the Bat Yam area.