Israeli border policewoman describes harrowing moments terrorist rammed her

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Israeli Border Policewoman rammed by a terrorist in a car at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Tuesday described the event to Israel’s Channel 13 news on Wednesday.

“He saw that I took a step, he looked me in the eye, turned the steering wheel and rammed into me, and I flew to the other side” of the road divider, Border Policewoman Shani Orr Hama Kadosh said.

“The fighters heard my shout, turned right in his direction, saw that he was going in their direction, chambered their weapons – and fired at him,” Kadosh said.

After the attack, Israeli Police Spokesman Miki Rosenfeld said, “The terrorist drove his vehicle quickly towards the direction of a female border police officer who was injured lightly. The officers in the area responded and the terrorist was shot and killed.”

A video released by the IDF back up that version of events. The terrorist’s family refuses to be swayed by the evidence.

When news of the attack was first reported, Saeb Erekat, a top PLO official, who happened to be a cousin of the driver, Ahmad Moustafa Erekat, 28, said that the Israeli Army killed him for no good reason and that he’d only been “rushing” through the checkpoint.

“My cousin, the nephew of my wife, was executed, murdered in cold blood and [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu bears responsibility,” Erekat told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Israeli-Arab Knesset members were quick to blame the Army. Joint List MK Aida Touma-Suleiman said, “It is a systematic execution when every Palestinian is a legitimate target.”

Further evidence that it was a terror attack, however, was a video Ahmad Erekat took in his car saying he “never betrayed the homeland” and appearing to refer to Israeli agents “[trying to] get me in trouble.”

There is a history of terrorists carrying out attacks in order to prove they are not collaborators with Israel.