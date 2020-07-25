Israeli choppers strike Syrian positions in response to hostile fire

IDF helicopters hit Syrian army posts following fire from the Syrian side of the border.

By Ebin Sandler, World Israel News

Late Friday night, Israeli combat choppers struck several Syrian positions in response to shots fired from Syria near the Golan Heights.

The targets hit by Israel included “observation posts and intelligence gathering facilities located in Syrian outposts,” reported a statement released by the IDF.

“The IDF considers the Syrian regime responsible for today’s shooting,” continued the statement.

“Israel will act with determination and will deliver strong responses to any violation of the State of Israel’s sovereignty,” the statement concluded.

The strike arrived several days after an airstrike on Damascus, which groups such as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) say Israel carried out.

Five foreign fighters were killed in that strike, including a member of the Iran-backed Hezbollah terror group, which operates freely in Syrian territory. The Iranian proxy has consistently vowed to retaliate when its fighters are killed in Syria.

In April, an Israeli airstrike in Syria killed nine fighters, a number of whom were identified as Hezbollah operatives or loyal to the terror group, reported SOHR.

Days earlier, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a four-wheel-drive vehicle carrying two Hezbollah members, but neither were killed, according to a statement from the terror group.

Last week, Israel sent additional forces to the Lebanese border, where Hezbollah maintains a presence in violation of the United Nations-brokered truce that helped end 2006’s Second Lebanon War.

Tensions along the northern border flare as Iran continues to be rocked by a series of mysterious explosions at sensitive sites, such as the Natanz nuclear facility, which sustained damage to the majority of its centrifuge production plants after the early July blast.

In the past, Israel has produced evidence indicating that Iran continues to pursue nuclear weapons, contradicting official denials from the Islamic Republic.

Iran, which remains Israel’s primary enemy in the region, directs, arms, and trains a syndicate of Islamic terror groups that seek the Jewish state’s destruction, including Hamas, Hezbollah, and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Since 2017, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes targeting Iran’s military presence in Syria and other potential threats near its eastern border.