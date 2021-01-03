Israeli driver badly injured by Arab stone-throwers in Binyamin region

The driver, an Israeli woman, was struck in the head. (TPS)

The Israeli woman was badly injured and rushed to a hospital.

By World Israel News Staff

An 30-year-old Israeli woman was seriously injured in a rock-throwing attack on early Sunday afternoon, the IDF reports. She was on her way to get tested for the coronavirus, The Jerusalem Post reports.

IDF troops are searching the area to locate the suspects.

Initial reports say the Palestinian Arabs were throwing stones on Road 465 near the entrance to the town of Neve Tzuf, also known as Halamish, in the Binyamin region. One of the stones struck the driver in the face.

“A number of teenagers, terrorists, threw stones at her vehicle, hitting her in the head and seriously injur[ing] her,” Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz said, the Post reports

She was treated by Magen David Adom medics and an IDF medical team before being rushed to Tel Hashomer Hospital in serious condition, according to the website. She was conscious.

Two weeks ago in the same area, terrorists threw stones at vehicles on Route 465, near the Arab village of Deir Nizam. A vehicle was damaged but there were no casualties.

A week ago, terrorists threw stones at a bus between the HaOfakim junction and Beit Anun, north of Kiryat Arba. The bus was damaged.

Tensions are high in Judea and Samaria after a Jewish teen, Ahuvia Sandak, was killed on Dec. 21 in a high-speed car chase with police. The other people in the car with Sandak say that police bumped the car, causing it to flip over, leading to Sandak’s death.

It was reported on Sunday that the officers involved in the chase would not be prosecuted.

Protests, often violent, have taken place against the police since the accident