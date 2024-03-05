Israeli foreign affairs office releases statement regarding UN verification of Hamas rape

For the first time, a UN official has specifically acknowledged the sexual crimes committed by Hamas.

By The Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Israel welcomes the definitive recognition that Hamas committed sexual crimes by an official UN representative in the important report issued by the UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Ms. Pramila Patten.

For the first time, a UN official has specifically acknowledged the sexual crimes committed by Hamas and other terrorist organizations on 7 October.

The UN also recognizes that the crimes were committed simultaneously in different locations and point to a pattern of rape, sexual torture and sexual abuse.

The report also acknowledges the existence of ongoing sexual crimes against the Israeli women and men being held hostage by Hamas and calls for the immediate release of the hostages.

Israel rejects the report’s call to investigate Palestinian claims regarding “sexual violence by Israeli elements.” That is a derisive and deliberate Palestinian manoeuvre aimed at creating an intolerable equivalence between the horrific crimes that were committed, and continue to be committed, by Hamas and malicious and baseless claims made against Israel and Israelis.

Israel also rejects the recommendation to cooperate with the Commission of Inquiry of the Human Rights Council (COI), a commission of inquiry known for its hostility, and the hostility of its members led by its chairperson Navi Pillay, towards Israel.

Following the publication of this grave report, Israel is calling for the immediate convening of the Security Council with the aim of designating Hamas as a terrorist organization and the imposition of international sanctions on it.

Israel will continue to act resolutely to free the women and men being held hostage and to fight the Palestinian campaign of lies.