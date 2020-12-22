Israeli healthcare worker given overdose of coronavirus vaccine, entire undiluted bottle injected

An Israeli medical worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine injection, at the Ziv medical center in the northern Israeli city of Tzfat, Dec. 21, 2020. (Flash90/David Cohen)

As a precaution, the man was taken to the hospital for observation.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

A healthcare worker employed by the Maccabi HMO was accidentally given five to six times the correct dose for the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, reported Channel 12 News.

The incident occurred at a Maccabi clinic in the center of the country. Rather than being given a single dose from a diluted bottle, the worker received an entire, undiluted bottle, which is enough for five to six doses, in a single shot.

As a precaution, the man was taken to the hospital for observation. After showing no ill effects, he was released to his home Tuesday morning.

“During the vaccination of a medical staff member yesterday, a unique mistake was made and the vaccine dose was taken from an unmanaged bottle,” said the Maccabi HMO in a statement.

“The medical staff member was examined and remained under medical supervision for several hours. He is feeling well this morning and interested in returning to his work.”

Procedures for administering the coronavirus vaccine state that the dilution process and the drawing of the vaccine into the syringe must happen at the same time, both performed by the same nurse.

Preparing doses of the vaccine in advance is against policy, and disregarding the procedure appears to have been the cause of the incident on Monday evening.

The Ministry of Health said the event is being investigated, and has attributed it to “an error made from separating the dilution stage from the injection stage.”

The Maccabi HMO emphasized that the overdose was an isolated incident and did not affect others vaccinated in the clinic on Monday.

Since Israel rolled out its mass vaccination campaign on Sunday, some 10,000 Israelis have received the first injection of the coronavirus vaccine. Another 20,000 have scheduled appointments to receive the first dose of the vaccine.

The vaccine requires a second dose 21 days after the first injection.