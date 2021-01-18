Israeli jets strike Hamas targets in Gaza after rockets fired

IDF fighter jets hit Hamas military targets, including sites for digging underground cross-border attack tunnels.

By Associated Press

Israeli military aircraft struck targets in the Gaza Strip early on Monday in response to two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, the military said.

In a statement, the IDF said fighter jets hit Hamas military targets, including sites for digging underground cross-border attack tunnels, some of which stretch into Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the airstrikes.

There were also no reports of damage or injury from the rockets launched.

It was not immediately clear who fired the rockets. Hamas maintains an unofficial cease-fire with Israel, but Israel holds the group responsible for any fire emanating from Gaza, which is home to a number of other terror groups, including Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since the Islamic terror group seized power of the coastal enclave in 2007 via bloody coup, running rival Palestinian faction Fatah out of the strip.

While no major confrontation has occurred since 2014, terrorists in Gaza regularly launch rockets at Israel.

While rocket attacks and Israeli retaliatory artillery and aerial strikes are frequent, they have largely been subdued in recent months due to the coronavirus outbreaks in both territories.