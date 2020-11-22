Israeli judoka Peter Paltchik takes gold at European championship

Peter Paltchik from Israel poses with his gold medal at the Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Judo tournament in 2018. (AP/Kamran Jebreili)

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israeli Judoka Peter Paltchik is on his way home with a gold medal after coming in first place at the 2020 European Judo Championship Finals.

Paltchik, 28, overpowered Russia’s Arman Adamian and finished first in the under-100 kilogram weight class at the tournament in Prague.

He won after 54 seconds with a Waziri.

Paltchik’s achievement is considered extraordinary due to the lack of competition in the past year, the result of the Coronavirus (COVD-19) pandemic.

Sports Minister Chili Tropper congratulated Paltchik and said that “it’s moving to see the Israeli flag on the podium.”

“Dear Peter, we are proud of you for the achievement that is a product of determination and perseverance and are waiting here at home to celebrate with you,” he said.

Israel ranked fifth globally.