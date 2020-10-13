Israeli left-wing activist carjacked by Arabs after visiting PA village

After the visit and on his way out of the village, PA Arabs staged an accident and hit his vehicle.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Gadi Gvaryahu, head of the left-wing Tag Meir organization, was carjacked by a group of Palestinian Authority Arabs on Monday while driving in Samaria.

Gvaryahu came to the village of Bidiya to visit the family of Aisha A-Rabi, who was killed by a rock thrown at her car near Rachelim two years ago, allegedly thrown by Israeli youth.

After the visit and on his way out of the village, PA Arabs staged an accident and hit his vehicle. When he stopped to check the damage, they took the opportunity and robbed him and drove away in his car.

Gvaryahu was injured in the incident.

The police launched a search for the perpetrators.

“The Israel Police and the security forces reiterate that Israelis are prohibited from entering the territories of the Palestinian Authority and that any entry endangers their lives and also endangers the security forces called to rescue them,” the police stated after the incident.

Similar incidents of staged accidents by PA Arabs followed by a carjacking have occurred in the area.

Gadi is the father of Avner Gvaryahu, executive director of Breaking the Silence, a radical, anti-Israel organization.

The method of carjacking by Arabs in Judea and Samaria is common enough that the following video was made to instruct Israelis how to respond.