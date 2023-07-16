Three wounded in terrorist attack near Tekoa

Drive-by shooting attack southeast of Jerusalem leaves Israeli man and his two daughters wounded.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Three people were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in the eastern Gush Etzion area south of Jerusalem Sunday morning.

The attack occurred near Tekoa Junction, outside of the Israeli community of Tekoa southeast of the capital, when terrorists driving down the road opened fire on a passing car.

The victims were wounded in the shooting included a 35-year-old man his two daughters, ages 14 and 9.

The male victim, identified as Nokdim resident and father of five El-Roi Kapach, suffered gunshot wounds and is listed in serious condition, while the two female victims – Rachel and Avigayil Kapach – were wounded by shrapnel, and are listed in light condition.

Eighteen years ago, Kapach’s father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dov and Rachel Kol, were murdered by Palestinian terrorists in a roadside shooting attack near Gush Katif.

MDA and United Hatzalah emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the victims, before evacuating them to Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

“Together with EMS personnel from the IDF we treated a man in his thirties for a gunshot wound and two young women, his daughters, for light injuries,” United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Leah Klein said.

“The man was in moderate but stable condition when he was transported to the hospital.”

IDF forces and Israel Police units have been deployed to the area to search for the perpetrators.

“This morning there was a terrorist drive-by shooting at the Tekoa Junction,” said Gush Etzion Regional Council Mayor and Yesha Council Chairman Shlomo Ne’eman.

“A resident of Gush Etzion was seriously wounded, and his two daughters, who were with him in the car, were lightly wounded from shrapnel. The wounded were transported to Shaare Zedek, as IDF forces are in pursuit of the terrorists.”

“It was a terrible morning with difficult news, as there was a terrorist shooting here in Gush Etzion. We’re talking about an area where there hasn’t been a serious terrorist attack for years. We all wish a speedy recovery to the person wounded, and embrace the security forces who will soon catch the despicable terrorists, and settle the score with them. We will not give in to the terrorists who seek to spill Jewish blood and throw us out of our country.”