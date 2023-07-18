Israeli officials say valuable antiquities are being held at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP/Steve Helber)

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli officials are reportedly struggling to reclaim artifacts that were intended for a White House exhibition but have allegedly ended up at Donald Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

The artifacts, a collection of ceramic oil lamps, were loaned in 2019 for a White House exhibition that never took place due to bureaucratic issues, according to the Haaretz daily.

“Then COVID broke out, and everything got stuck,” Israel Hasson, the director of the Israeli Antiquities Authority, told the newspaper.

How these objects ended up at Mar-a-Lago remains uncertain, as does whether Trump was aware of their presence. The Israeli Antiquities Authority reports several unsuccessful attempts to retrieve the antiquities.

Rolling Stone magazine quipped: “It’s too bad Israel can’t call on Indiana Jones as a final recourse.”

“These items clearly belong in a museum, and Mar-a-Lago a museum is not,” the music magazine said.

News about the missing antiquities came hours before Trump released a statement saying he was the “target” of a DOJ criminal probe into the Jan 6 riots.