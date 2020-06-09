Israeli police targeted: Ramla mayor seeks to increase forces

Ramla Mayor Michael Vidal asked Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana to increase forces in the city.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israeli police announced yesterday that they will increase forces in the city of Ramla, home to one of the most powerful criminal gangs, the Arab Jarushi family. The decision follows the shooting attack on a police cruiser on Sunday night and the killing of three Ramla men in Lod on Saturday.

Ramla Mayor Michael Vidal asked Minister of Public Security Amir Ohana to increase forces in the city. The minister visited Ramla on Monday to survey the scene of Sunday’s attack on police.

There is reportedly an ongoing clash between two Arab families in the city of Ramla.

At the funeral of the three men, two aged 28 and one aged 40, who it is said were killed in connection with the continuing dispute, cries of revenge were heard, leading to expectations of more violence. Given the indiscriminate approach to revenge taken by criminal gangs, which borrow tactics from terrorists including the use of car bombs, law-abiding citizens are likely to be caught in the crossfire.

On Sunday, in an unusual incident that could point to an escalation, Israeli police were targeted after responding to reports of gunfire. When they arrived, a stun grenade was thrown at their cruiser, which was also hit by a bullet.

Seven suspects have already been rounded up, including two minors.

The event caused a storm within the police department, Channel 12 reports. A senior police official said, “This is crossing a red line. We know the price of shooting in the direction of police. Only a month ago we almost lost an officer.”

Reports of fatal shootings in Ramla are commonplace.

Although predominantly Jewish, the city has a large Arab minority (20%) with a strong criminal presence.