Israeli racer Roy Nissany makes Formula 1 practice debut

By Joseph Wolkin, World Israel News

It’s no small accomplishment for a race car driver to make their debut during a Formula 1 weekend. On Friday, Israel’s Roy Nissany did exactly that, hitting the track in the first practice session (FP1) in Barcelona.

The Israeli driver is a test driver for Williams Racing, and this is the first of many times he’s expected to put one of the British team’s Formula 1 cars through its paces. Nissany hopped into the seat of George Russell’s race car, joining teammate Nicholas Latifi at the Spanish Grand Prix.

“Working with the team was perfect, we were quite close with the pace and I think it was a very encouraging experience for my first outing,” Nissany said after the session. “I have learned a lot, and I think I gave good feedback to the team in terms of the development of the car. I come away with very positive feelings and I am already looking forward to the next one.”

Nissany clocked in a time of 1:20.664, only .330 off his teammate’s time. Latifi already has five Formula 1 starts in 2020, making Nissany’s speed more impressive.

Williams Racing has no constructor points this year, and if the performance of the team’s two drivers does not improve, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a driver swap prior to the year’s end. Thus, these FP1 sessions are important for Nissany, who can impress team owner Claire Williams.

“We, together, want to see the Israeli flag on a Formula 1 podium,” Nissany told World Israel News in June. “If God wills, we will hear the Hatikvah [national anthem] on top of the podium. It’s happened in the past and I can tell you, it’s the best feeling. It’s an indescribable feeling for myself and those around me. It’s just incredible.”

Nissany currently sits 18th in the Formula 2 standings while driving for Trident Racing.