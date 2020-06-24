Israeli sees highest coronavirus spike since April 12

“The most sure way to prevent the disease is for citizens to wear masks and to keep their distance,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israel has seen 450 corona cases in the last 24 hours. It’s the highest 24-hour rise since April 12.

The number of sick stands at 5,392 with 45 in serious condition and 28 on ventilators.

Israeli authorities have clamped down on areas that have been identified as hotspots, increased the fine from 200 to 500 shekels for those not wearing masks in public and halted further loosening of the economy in an effort to stop the health situation from spiraling.

“The most sure way to prevent the disease is for citizens to wear masks and to keep their distance,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.

The prime minister may call an urgent meeting on Wednesday or Thursday to discuss further his desire to reinstate tracking of corona patients by the Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service.

Nadav Argaman, head of the Shin Bet, opposes the move as he says it would expose the agency’s methods. However, a growing number of ministers supports the idea.

Israel’s National Center for Information and Knowledge in the Battle Against the Coronavirus says that the situation in ultra-Orthodox, or haredi, communities is worse than among the general population.

Approximately 14 percent of all new patients were identified in cities with large haredi populations, including Bnei Brak, Elad, Beitar Illit, Modiin Illit and Beit Shemesh.

When taking into account haredi neighborhoods in other cities, the number of new patients form the ultra-Orthodox sector rises to 20 percent of all new cases. The haredi lifestyle is strongly community-based, involving more human interactions, likely explaining the higher-than-average percentage.

However, secular Tel Aviv has also seen its share of cases. In the last three days, 48 cases were identified in the city, whose residents have been lax in following health guidelines since the lockdown was lifted. There is also a high incidence of the disease reported among African illegals, who reside mainly in south Tel Aviv.

On Saturday evening, the National Coronavirus Center released a statement saying “Israel is entering a second wave of the coronavirus illness and we have to take immediate and urgent steps connected to enforcement and to stopping the loosening [of regulations] in order to prevent the need for another lockdown a month from now.”

“The number of new daily infected will reach within a month more than a 1,000 and the number of dead to many hundreds,” the center said.