Israeli striker scores 2 critical goals in Spanish league

Shon Weissman’s goals lifted Real Valladolid over Osasuna in Spain’s top level La Liga.

By Associated Press

Center forward Shon Weissman’s first goals for Real Valladolid made a difference as they came from behind to beat Osasuna 3-2 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Weissman was signed in the summer and the Israeli went scoreless for his first 11 games until Friday when he scored the first and last goals, both headers into the bottom right corner.

A third header was saved, and moments later he was substituted after receiving a yellow card.

Valladolid moved two points above the drop zone, while Osasuna dropped one place to 19th in the 20-team standings led by Atletico Madrid.

Weissman’s opener in the seventh minute was matched within 20 minutes by Ante Budimir’s own header for Osasuna.

Pressure continued to build and Roberto Torres put them ahead two minutes before halftime, the score reflecting Osasuna’s dominance.

But Valladolid’s comeback was sustained, as Fabian Orellana blasted in a penalty for Sergio Herrera’s foul on Joaquín Fernández, and Weissman put them back in front in the 76th.