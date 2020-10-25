Israeli teen dead after brawl between Arab and Jewish youths

“If it can happen in Gilboa, it should raise an alarm for all of Israeli society,” said regional head Oved Nur.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Itai Yitzhak, a 17-year-old resident of Gan Ner in northern Israel, was killed early Saturday morning in a brawl between teenagers from Gan Ner and the nearby Arab village of Muqeible.

Yitzhak was fatally injured with a sharp object during the fight which occurred near the entrance to Muqeible.

His friends took him to the nearby Emek Medical Center in Afula, where he was pronounced dead.

“He arrived in a critical condition. The doctors tried to save his life but unfortunately without success,” the hospital said.

Police have arrested seven people in connection with the investigation, including six teenagers and one man in his 40s.

The incident is being investigated as a crime and not an act of terrorism.

Oved Nur, head of the Gilboa Regional Council, told reporters, “We do not see this as an incident between the residents of Gan Ner and the residents of Muqeible, but an incident of a brawl between teenagers that ended in death.”

Nur said that it’s an event that could happen anywhere. “Especially, if it can happen in Gilboa, it should raise an alarm for all of Israeli society,” he said.

Nur described Yitzhak as “very much loved” by everyone in the community. “We want to see such a sapling grow into a great tree, and we are pained that he will only remain in our memory.”

Hisham Zaidat, a member of the Muqeible Council, said, “I speak to the residents of Gan Ner, and I send my condolences on my behalf and on behalf of all the residents of the village of Muqeible.”

“We have always lived in brotherhood and peace, and we will maintain bonds of brotherhood and peace within and between our communities,” Zaidat said.

Yitzhak was a 12th grade student in the Nir HaEmek Youth Village in Afula. He is survived by his parents, a twin sister, and an older brother who is about to enter the IDF.