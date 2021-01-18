Israeli wine and olive oil flow to UAE as peace breaks Palestinian hearts

The Palestinian Authority called the UAE’s purchase of goods from Judea and Samaria “a flagrant violation of international law.”

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Despite condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, the historic Abraham Accords continue to bear fruit as Israeli wine and olive oil from Judea and Samaria make their way to customers in the UAE.

The economy ministry of the Palestinian Authority called the UAE’s purchase of goods from Judea and Samaria “a flagrant violation of international laws … and an attempt to legitimize settlements in occupied territory.”

“It breaks your heart to see your Muslim brothers in the UAE support your enemy at your expense,” Nizam Abdul Razzaq told Reuters.

“This is not logic, and it is not what God wants,” he said.

Razzaq, 57, is an olive and bee farmer from the Arab village of Yasouf in Samaria. The village is about two kilometers from Rehelim, home of the Tura Winery.

Tura signed an export agreement last month with FAM Holding, a UAE business conglomerate which plans to distribute Tura’s wine and olive oil in the UAE.

“It’s very exciting for [people in the UAE] to feel the peace process, to be a part of it,” Vered Ben Sa’adon, the winery’s owner, told Reuters.

“When you sit in a hotel in Abu Dhabi and drink a glass of Tura, it’s to be a part of history,” she said.

Tura’s wines proudly bear a label that reads, “Wine from the Land of Israel.”

“If you had asked me a year ago if I had dreamed such a thing could have happened, I would have told you no,” said Dr. Faisal Ali Mousa, chairman of FAM Holding, at the signing of the business agreement in December.

“We have achieved a great goal today. We have transformed the vision of our countries into practice,” he said.

“This is a statement to the world that we are real brothers, we are real friends, and we want to do business together and live in peace. We are changing the future,” said Ali Mousa.