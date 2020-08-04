Israel’s ambassador to UN Danny Danon gets new posting

Sources at Israel’s Foreign Ministry says Danon’s new position must still go through an approval process.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon will be appointed ambassador to Australia, Israel’s Channel 20 reports.

Danon has served as ambassador to the UN since Oct. 2015. In June 2016, Danon was elected as chairman of the UN’s Legal Committee. He was the first Israeli to hold the position.

In an interview last month with JNS, Danon spoke of that appointment as his biggest accomplishment.

“[T]he biggest accomplishment for me, which is really a win for Israel, is the moment when I walked into the General Assembly Hall as chairman of the G.A.’s ‘Sixth Committee,’ which deals with legal issues.

“This was the first time an Israeli ambassador has ever served as head of one of the UN’s permanent committees. It wasn’t easy to get elected — 109 countries voted for me, while 43 voted for other countries [essentially against me]. There was a lot of tension with that vote. But I’ll never forget entering the hall and chairing that first meeting,” he said.

Danon is a long-time member of the Likud party and has served in numerous capacities, including as Deputy Minister of Defense. He is 49 years old.

The appointment must still be officially approved, according to Foreign Ministry officials, Channel 20 reports.

According to Makor Rishon, Likud MK Sharren Haskel, who had studied in Australia, was first offered the post by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but she had turned down the position.