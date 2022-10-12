Israel’s security cabinet okays gas deal with Lebanon

Security Cabinet votes unanimously, with one abstention, to endorse maritime border and gas agreement brokered by Biden administration with Lebanon. Deal to be ratified by Cabinet – without Knesset approval.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government is poised Wednesday to ratify a maritime border deal with Lebanon that will enable Beirut to tap into a gas field located in part in waters claimed by Israel.

On Wednesday morning, Prime Minister Yair Lapid convened a meeting of the Security Cabinet to deliberate on the agreement, which cedes waters previously claimed by Israel to Lebanon, including part of the Qana offshore gas field.

“There is importance and urgency in reaching the maritime agreement between Israel and Lebanon, at this time. The members of the Security Cabinet express their support for the Government of Israel to advance the agreement,” Prime Minister Lapid said at the end of the meeting.

The Security Cabinet voted unanimously to back the final draft of the deal with Beirut, which was brokered by the Biden administration.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, chairwoman of the Jewish Home, abstained, while Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett endorsed the deal, albeit while downplaying its importance.

“This is neither a time for a victory lap nor for lamenting, as if this were some kind of catastrophe,” Bennett said. “This agreement is not a historic diplomatic victory, but at the same time it is not a terrible defeat. This is a necessary arrangement, made obligatory by the situation we are in, with problematic timing.”

“Unfortunately, even this meeting on an important security issue for Israel, based on strategic needs, was carried out with political considerations mixed in, from all sides. As someone with no political interests, I learned the subject in depth and I made my decision responsibly.”

The Lebanon deal is expected to easily pass the full Cabinet Wednesday afternoon.

Ratification by the Knesset will not be required, State Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara ruled Tuesday, despite stating that given the upcoming elections on November 1st, a Knesset vote on the matter would be advisable.

Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned the deal as an act of “historic surrender.” Others have insinuated that Lapid caved to U.S. pressure to agree to a deal that is unfavorable to Israel.

Anti-Israel sentiment is strong in Lebanon, and numerous public figures have expressed their rejection of a deal of any kind with the Jewish state.

Hassan Nasrallah, the head of the Hezbollah terror group, said that if “the president announces that Lebanon’s official position supports the agreement, then, for us… things are settled.”