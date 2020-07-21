Israel’s Shabak exposes terror plot involving Iran, Hezbollah

An April arrest led to the exposure of the plot.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

The Shin Bet, Israel’s internal security service, has revealed that it foiled a terror plot a few months ago planned by the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine with the aid of Iran and Hezbollah.

The plot was carried out under the cover of a social welfare group with connections to a terror group in Syria that fights against ISIS and opponents of Assad’s regime.

The plot came to light with the April capture and interrogation of Yazan Abu Salah, 23, a member of the Popular Front. He revealed that he had collected weapons for attacks and stood at the head of two cells – one in Ramallah and the other in Samaria.

The group planned to carry out attacks in Judea and Samaria. These included the capture of an IDF soldier to be used as a bargaining chip for Arab prisoners held in Israel. The group also planned to carry out remote detonations, having been inspired by the attack that killed Rina Shnerb, 17, in August of last year.

The town of Harish near Haifa was identified as one of the places targeted for attack.

The investigation uncovered information revealing the deep involvement of Iran and Hezbollah in encouraging terrorist activity against Israel. Yazan was going to receive training in Lebanon on all manner of military weaponry and the operation of drones.

Arrested after Yazan’s interrogation was his cousin Mahmoud Abu Salah, 29, a resident of Bir Zeit. Mahmoud revealed that the Popular Front receives training from Iran, Hezbollah and the Syrian army. Those entities also support the group financially.

Following the interrogations of Yazan and Muhammad, eight other terrorists were arrested who were involved in planning terrorist attacks against Israeli targets.