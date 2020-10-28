‘Israel’s steel fist will destroy any enemy,’ vows Netanyahu amid IDF drill

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu observes an IDF exercise near the border with Lebanon. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

“Whoever attacks us will meet firepower and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy,” said the Israeli prime minister.

By The Algemeiner

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited on Wednesday IDF troops taking part in a large-scale exercise near the border with Lebanon.

After the conclusion of the multi-day “Lethal Arrow” drill, Netanyahu commented, “Even during the coronavirus, our enemies are not stagnant and neither are we.”

“In this exercise, I have been impressed by the vast improvement in the IDF’s offensive capabilities and Hezbollah and Lebanon would do well to take this into account,” he added.

“Whoever attacks us will meet firepower and a steel fist that will destroy any enemy,” Netanyahu vowed.