‘It’s the intifada in France’: Muslim gangs clash in streets of Dijon

“It’s the intifada in the heart of a provincial town. All this with complete impunity,” said Meyer Habib, member of the French parliament.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Heavily armed Chechen and North African gangs clashed in the streets of the French city of Dijon over the past few days.

“Weapons of war! Kalashnikov assault rifles, fire! Shouts of ‘Allah Akbar’ on both sides! It’s the intifada in the heart of a provincial town. All this with complete impunity,” said Meyer Habib, a member of the French parliament, in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

In addition to the “four days of urban guerrilla warfare between Maghreb and Chechen community militias,” Habib pointed out the June 16 health care riots in Paris and the June 15 anti-racism rally in which protesters shouted “dirty Jews.”

“What do we do? Nothing!” Habib said. “The icing on the cake is that the far left wants to disarm the police! Instead of suspending our police forces ‘suspected of proven racism,’ it would be better to give them the means to enforce order!”

He said, “It’s the world upside down, the Republic flouted. I’m in pain in my France! And afraid it’s too late…”

According to a report by The Daily Mail, a Dijon police source said on Monday, “Unrest has been going on for the past three nights. Chechen gangs linked to the drug trade and other criminal activity have mobilized to take part in battles with other gangs.”

“Weapons including Kalashnikovs, axes, and baseball bats are being carried openly on the streets, and live ammunition is being fired. People are terrified,” the source said.

The conflict was reportedly triggered by an assault on a 16-year-old Chechen on June 10.

The police source said, “The Chechens reacted violently, going into housing estates in vast numbers to see try and find who was responsible.”

“The situation in Dijon is now so tense that military and police reinforcements are being drafted in to the city,” the source added.

Several vehicles were burned and the owner of a pizzeria was badly injured by gunfire.