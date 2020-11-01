Ivanka Trump breaks fundraising records for her dad, hauls in $13 million in single week

Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, blows a kiss to the crowd after a campaign event, Oct. 27, 2020, in Sarasota, Fla. (AP/Chris O'Meara)

By World Israel News Staff

Ivanka Trump, 39, is a fundraising phenom, The Hill reports.

Always picture perfect, the president’s daughter, who is also a top White House adviser like her husband, Jared Kushner, has a gift for getting Trump supporters to open their wallets for the campaign.

She raised $13 million just this week alone for her father’s reelection campaign, The Hill reports.

Ivanka, 39, has headlined 11 events since October 25. She raised $10 million combined at two California events on Sunday and Monday, and at a third in Detroit on Friday she netted an additional $3 million.

The first daughter, a successful businesswoman in her own right, seems to have the Midas touch when it comes to campaign fundraising.

The Daily Mail reports that she broke former President Barack Obama’s 2014 record for a single-day fundraising event. She hauled in $4.5 million in a September event. Obama had held the record with $3.8 million.

The Washington Examiner reports that Ivanka Trump has pulled in over $30 million in 30 events since August.

Great night in Austin shattering political fundraising records in the city – the excitement for @realDonaldTrump is “yuge”! Thank you to the Trump Victory team and @GOPChairwoman Ronna! pic.twitter.com/4nUxB9fZEu — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) September 17, 2020

The Hill says Ivanka’s appearances are “tamer” than the president’s and the campaign is counting on her to “appeal to suburban female voters who voted Republican in 2016 but have since stepped away from the president.”

“As a working mother who has dedicated her career to the improvement of women’s lives, Ivanka intrinsically understands the issues facing American families today,” Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp told Politico.

“Ivanka Trump can speak to President Trump’s success from the perspective of both a policy adviser and close family member — a remarkably effective combination on the campaign trail,” Schlapp said.