Ivanka Trump plugs Goya beans on Instagram, but may have violated federal law

President’s daughter in apparent violation of federal rules after promoting product on her social media accounts.

By Paul Shindman, World Israel News

President Trump’s daughter Ivanka is facing harsh criticism after she posted a picture of herself Wednesday on her social media accounts promoting a company’s brand of baked beans.

Trump is seen holding a can of Goya baked beans with the slogan in English and Spanish “If it’s Goya, it has to be good.”

“Ivanka Trump posted a picture of her promoting the embattled Goya Foods, which appears to go against federal rules for executive branch officials,” New York Magazine tweeted.

Ivanka Trump’s posting came after Goya CEO Robert Unanue praised the president during an event last week at the White House, saying: “We’re all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder,” CBS reported.

Following the White House event the president himself tweeted “I LOVE @GoyaFoods.”

Unanue’s comments sparked criticism against his company from activists and politicians who expressed disappointment over his praise of the president.

Democrat Julian Castro, who served as housing secretary under President Obama and at one point ran for president, criticized Unanue for praising a president “who villainizes and maliciously attacks Latinos for political gain.” Trump has waged a years-long campaign against illegal Mexican and Latin American immigrants.

“Americans should think twice before buying their products,” Castro said, using the Twitter hashtag “#Goyaway.”

According to the news website The Hill, which specializes in political news in Washington, Ivanka Trump may have violated an ethics law with the tweet because she works at the White House in an official capacity as “advisor to POTUS on job creation + economic empowerment, workforce development & entrepreneurship.”

The Hill noted that the ethics law states clearly that federal employees “shall not use or permit the use of his government position or title or any authority associated with his public office to endorse any product, service or enterprise.”