Ivanka Trump reportedly gearing up for Senate run

Ivanka Trump speaks during a campaign rally for Republican Georgia Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Milton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Ivanka has never publicly ruled out a potential career in politics, and a source told Page Six that she “definitely wants one.”

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Presidential Advisor and First Daughter Ivanka Trump may be gearing up for a Senate run in Florida, according to media reports.

Trump and her husband Jared Kushner recently purchased a $30 million plot of land on Indian Creek Island, near Miami Beach.

Due to Donald Trump’s popularity in Florida, it’s thought that Ivanka Trump may be moving to the Sunshine State in order to launch her political career in friendly territory.

“Assuming she’s not interested in a low-profile political office, that would leave the United States Senate as a possibility,” said Adam C. Smith, former Tampa Bay Times political editor told CNN.

“Marco Rubio is up for reelection in 2022 and is expected to run again. But I wouldn’t think Rubio would deter her if she wanted to run. The last time Marco Rubio ran against a Trump in Florida, in the 2016 presidential primary, Rubio was crushed by 19 percentage points.”

Smith said he didn’t believe Trump would need to spend much time in Florida in order to establish herself before a potential run.

“Normally, you’d expect a credible candidate for U.S. Senate to spend years building a political and financial network, but those normal rules would not apply to Ivanka,” he said.

“I think she’d be the immediate frontrunner if she ran for U.S. Senate against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State.”

A different source confirmed Trump’s political ambitions to CNN, saying, “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be figured out.”

Trump, 39, is the first-ever Jewish member of the First Family, having converted to Judaism in 2009 in order to marry her husband, real estate developer Jared Kushner.

The couple has 3 young children.