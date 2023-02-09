James Carville: ‘Level of white trash in GOP is staggering’

Republicans heckle President Biden during part of his State of the Union address.

By World Israel News Staff

Democratic strategist James Carville said that booing and heckling during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday demonstrated “white trashdom” in the Republican party.

“I tell people I have the equivalent of a Ph.D. in white trashology, and you saw real white trash on display,” Carville told MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” in an interview on Wednesday evening.

He singled out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga), saying she “dresses like White trash.”

“She really needs a fashion consultant. I recommend George Santos. He could do a good job of dressing up where she doesn’t announce her White trashdom by her own clothes,” Carville said.

Greene yelled out “liar” at Biden after he accused the “some” members of the GOP of attempting to cut Medicare and Social Security programs, a comment that drew many boos.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said last week that any cuts to Social Security and Medicare were “off the table,” but that didn’t stop Carville insisting that Republicans have a “lust” for cuts that is “well-documented.”

“Well, first of all, their lust for cutting Social Security and Medicare is well documented. We know Newt Gingrich shut the government down and, of course, got defeated in the end. We know that George W. Bush tried to privatize Social Security and Medicare. We know when Paul Ryan was speaker and John Boehner, they did everything they could to cut Social Security and Medicare. We know that that is their objective. I’ve heard today, the congressman from South Dakota, saying that we got to come together and make these cuts,” Carville said. “President Biden is 1,000% right on this, and he’s right to press ahead, and I thought he had a great night last night.”

“It’s just – the level of White trashdom in the Republican Party is staggering. I mean, for somebody that has observed it for a long time like I have, I’ve never seen it manifest itself on a level that it’s manifesting itself.”

Carville went on to say that while an opposition party is necessary for a democracy, it was missing in this case.

Instead, he said, “we got a bunch of crazy trashy White people that are just foaming at the mouth and I think the Biden administration is happy with that.”