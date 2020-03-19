Jewish Actress Rosanna Arquette apologizes over Israeli coronavirus conspiracy theory

“We are all in a lot of fear right now and there’s so much toxic, misleading and confusing information I am sorry,” Arquette said.

By World Israel News Staff and JNS

Jewish actress Rosanna Arquette apologized on Wednesday after alleging Israel has been developing a coronavirus a vaccine for well over a year and has been keeping it a secret in order to make make a profit.

“I’m sorry I’ve offended my Jewish family and friends and Israel with my negative careless words what can I say? except I’m sorry. We are all in a lot of fear right now and there’s so much toxic, misleading and confusing information I am sorry,” she tweeted.

In a now-deleted Tuesday tweet, Arquette wrote “I’m still confused, so Israel has been working on a coronavirus vaccine for a year already? (so they knew) Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here. Lives at risk for profit.”

“KUSHNER OSCAR” is a reference to Jared Kushner’s brother Josh who founded Oscar, a health care company that helps people via a website to locate nearby coronavirus testing centers.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper took to Twitter to blast her anti-Semitic comments.

“She’s confused? No confusion adding Arquette and her blood-libel anti-Semitic rant to the list of global Jew-haters blaming Israel for coronavirus,” Rabbi Cooper wrote.

“Israel is ahead of us in the vaccine for a year that’s what I said,” Arquette tweeted back. “I give to Jewish family services who do so much for ALL people and the Holocaust museum honored my husband because he helps survivors.”

The conspiracy theory that Israel is behind the coronavirus is not something new.

Back in February an Arab news agency claimed that the coronavirus was a plot hatched by American and Israeli drug companies aimed at increasing their profits.

Similarly, The Anti-Defamation League reported last month that Neo-Nazis and white supremacists were using social media platforms to spread Jewish coronavirus conspiracy theories and to stoke hatred against the Jews.