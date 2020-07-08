Jewish ex-Giant not surprised no one stood up when NFL player said ‘Hitler was right’

“I’m not surprised no one stood up for the Jewish people about these comments,” said Geoff Schwartz, a former NFL player. “I didn’t expect anyone to stand up for Jewish people.’’

By World Israel News Staff

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, who is Jewish, wasn’t shocked or upset when not one NFL player expressed outrage on social media at DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic remarks on Instagram that went viral, the New York Post reported.

“With Black Lives Matter a lot of players who aren’t black agree with the movement and are supportive of the movement. There’s just not a lot of Jewish players. I’m not surprised no one stood up for the Jewish people about these comments. That doesn’t really outrage me, though. I’m like ‘Alright, I didn’t expect anyone to stand up for Jewish people,'” said Schwartz, host of the “Geoff Schwartz is Smarter Than You’’ podcast.

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson posted hateful comments about Jews on Instagram, using quotes from the photographed page of a book – for which he later apologized.

“Hitler said, ‘because the white Jews knows that the Negroes are the real Children of Israel and to keep Americas secret the Jews will blackmail America,'” Jackson posted.

“The white citizens of America will be terrified to know that all this time they’ve been mistreating and discriminating and lynching the Children of Israel…

“Hitler was right,” he concluded.

In other posts, Jackson expressed support for notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan, who, on July 4, in a three-hour-long address on Youtube, repeated lies about the Jews while insisting that he is does not hate the Jewish people.

Schwartz told the Post that while there was no outcry among NFL players on social media regarding Jackson’s posts, many had expressed outrage over a player’s objection to kneeling during the playing of the U.S. national anthem.

“There was more outrage, people were more upset with Drew Brees than they were with DeSean Jackson,’’ Schwartz said. Under pressure, Brees backtracked.

“That’s just — I didn’t expect much, I really didn’t. I haven’t seen one NFL player talk about it,’” Schwartz said.

He called Jackson’s posts “ignorant.”

Speaking to the Post, Schwartz said that he has never experienced overt anti-Semitism during his time in the NFL, although he did recall an “uncomfortable” situation in a conversation with two teammates in the Giants cafeteria.

“I was eating breakfast one morning and it just happened,’’ Schwartz said. “I was told that if I wanted to be saved, I needed to convert and if I didn’t, I was going to hell. Then he made mention my son was going to hell and the conversation ended and I went on with my day.’’

“I think part of it is most of the people who have spoken out over issues that have happened in our country, they’re very and dear to their hearts, right?’’ he said. “A lot of Jewish athletes aren’t speaking up about this because there’s not a lot of us, there’s like three in the NFL. I think some of them don’t feel comfortable talking about it, and why should they?”

Despite Jackson’s offensive posts, Schwartz is not pushing for him be cut, the Post said, seeing this instead as an educational “opportunity.”

“I think we go too far at times with the cancel culture,’’ Schwartz said. “There definitely are things in life that should be canceled. I don’t know if people should be canceled or cut from the team for a couple of Instagram stories…

