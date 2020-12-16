Jewish families establish new outpost in Hebron hills

An Israeli stands in a field near the outpost "Maalot Halhul" near Hebron, June 30, 2020. (Flash90/Gershon Elinson)

In September, security forces evacuated and demolished a Jewish outpost on the same site, near Kiryat Arba.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Dozens of Jewish families from the Nachala Movement established a temporary outpost on the hills outside of Halhul, some four kilometers north of Hebron on Tuesday evening, reported news site 0404.

Despite heavy rainstorms, the families erected waterproof tents and brought heating equipment and supplies, intended to last them until the Israeli government will allow formal construction in the outpost.

One of the participants told 0404, “The families went up tonight with their children, to the highest settlement point in Judea and Samaria that dominates most of Gush Etzion, in order to hold on to the land and leave this strategic place in Jewish hands.

“In recent years, Arabs have taken over more and more lands, and it is not possible that Jews are forbidden and Arabs are allowed. We will not be evacuated from here. We call on the authorities and the government to allow us to stay in the area and prevent the abandonment of the area to the Arabs, who have already begun to take over the place without being stopped.”

The Nachala Movement was established after the evacuation of Jewish settlements in Gush Katif and northern Judea and Samaria in 2005.

The organization aims to “establish new settlement points in Judea and Samaria” and “works with professionals in the field of settlement planning in areas where there is still no Jewish settlement,” according to its official Facebook page.

“The Nahala movement initiates large public actions to increase the connection of consciousness and the physical connection with Judea and Samaria,” the site says.

Daniela Weiss, a spokeswoman for the Nachala Movement, told 0404, “Today there is discrimination, in which Arabs build freely, while Jews are restricted.”

“The time has come to put an end to this madness and the Jews must build everywhere in the Land of Israel.”