Jewish girl leaps from car in apparent kidnapping attempt in Judea and Samaria, reports say

A red sign on the side of a road warns Israeli citizens from entering Area A in Judea and Samaria, which is controlled by the Palestinian Authority. (Flash90/Garrett Mills)

Reports say the young Jewish woman was either forced, or mistakenly entered, the car with Palestinian plates but managed to jump out to save herself.

By World Israel News Staff

A young Israeli woman jumped from a moving car to save herself from an attempted kidnapping by Palestinians, Arutz7 reported Thursday.

The unidentified Jewish woman was hitchhiking at the Revava Junction in Samaria where she was forced into “a Palestinian Arab car,” according to the report.

The incident occurred around 11:00 a.m. local time when a red Mazda with green and white Palestinian Authority license plates passed the resident of the settlement of Kedumim without stopping, but then turned around and stopped near the bus stop where she was standing.

According to the report, several men forced her into the car, which then drove off. The woman somehow was able to phone her sister to tell her what was happening.

While the car was traveling on the road between the Jewish towns of Yakir and Emmanuel, the woman managed to jump from the moving car, the report said.

According to reporter Carmel Dangor of Kan, police are investigating the incident. Dangor tweeted a somewhat different version of events, saying that the woman after realizing that she had mistakenly entered a Palestinian car, “got out of the vehicle – but the Palestinian driver put her back into his vehicle by force. According to her, in the area of ​​Nahal Kana he stopped the vehicle and tried to attack her – but she managed to escape.”

An Israeli car that was passing picked her up and drove to the police station in the nearby town of Karnei Shomron being questioned by police, Arutz7 reported.

In the early 1990s, an American immigrant to Israel was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists while hitchhiking to the Gush Etzion bloc. In that case, the man realized he was being kidnapped and also managed to jump out of the moving car, being rescued by an IDF undercover unit that by chance was driving on the road behind the kidnapping vehicle.

In that incident the terrorists were subsequently caught and convicted.