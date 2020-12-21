Jewish youth killed in police chase in Binyamin region

Early reports say that the boys were throwing stones at Palestinian vehicles. When a police car arrived they tried to get away when their vehicle overturned.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

A young Jewish man, part of what’s known as the ‘Hilltop Youth’ was killed in an accident following a police chase in the Kochav Hashahar area of ​​the Binyamin Regional Council on Monday. Four other boys were lightly injured, Kan news reports.

The boys’ attorney, who met with them at Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem, said that according to their account, the accident occurred after the police car rammed their vehicle from behind, forcing the car off the road.

The Hilltop Youth is the name given to loosely organized young men who have established outposts outside existing settlements in Judea and Samaria. They are distrustful of Israel’s government and motivated by religious Zionist values.

Some have taken to violent acts against Arabs and the IDF, which they have come to view with hostility for demolishing the settlements they attempt to establish outside the law.