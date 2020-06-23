Jimmy Kimmel latest celebrity in cancel culture’s sights

Jimmy Kimmel may fall victim to racial tensions in the U.S. (AP/Evan Agostini/Invision)

The news follows a resurfaced clip of Kimmel performing in blackface.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night talk show host on ABC, is taking the rest of the summer off after finding himself in the cross-hairs as racial tensions build across the U.S.

In a 2013 podcast, Kimmel admitted to using the N-word multiple times in 1996 when imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song, Fox News reports. He also imitated the voice of another black comedian, George Wallace.

The news follows a resurfaced clip of Kimmel performing in blackface.

Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted about it, saying “according to the left’s own woke rules that @JimmyKimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show.”

Kimmel and Trump, Jr. have a history of antagonism. When Trump, Jr. went on a hunting trip to Mongolia in 2019, Kimmel nicknamed him “Dingus Khan.” In February, Kimmel ridiculed Trump, Jr. as “desperate for Daddy’s love.”

Adding fuel to the fire was a clip of Kimmel making a crass joke after actress Megan Fox shared a story of how she was sexualized by director Michael Bay when she was only 15.

Fox said Bay put her in a stars-and-stripes bikini, cowboy hat and six-inch heels and placed her under a shower of water for a scene in “Bad Boys.”

clip from 2009 where megan fox tells a story about michael bay sexualising her as a 15 y/o the crowd laughs, and kimmel makes gross jokes teen girls being preyed on by older men has never been taken seriously and still isn’t pic.twitter.com/t1rF80UTj1 — liz w 🧸 (@reservoird0gs) June 21, 2020

It would be ironic if Kimmel, who came out with an emotional monologue after the George Floyd killing calling for the ouster of Donald Trump, should become a victim of the Black Lives Matter movement.