Jimmy Kimmel latest celebrity in cancel culture’s sights

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night talk show host on ABC, is taking the rest of the summer off after finding himself in the cross-hairs as racial tensions build across the U.S.

In a 2013 podcast, Kimmel admitted to using the N-word multiple times in 1996 when imitating Snoop Dogg for a Christmas song, Fox News reports. He also imitated the voice of another black comedian, George Wallace.

The news follows a resurfaced clip of Kimmel performing in blackface.

Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted about it, saying “according to the left’s own woke rules that @JimmyKimmel wants to force others to live by, it’s hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show.”

Kimmel and Trump, Jr. have a history of antagonism. When Trump, Jr. went on a hunting trip to Mongolia in 2019, Kimmel nicknamed him “Dingus Khan.” In February, Kimmel ridiculed Trump, Jr. as “desperate for Daddy’s love.”

Adding fuel to the fire was a clip of Kimmel making a crass joke after actress Megan Fox shared a story of how she was sexualized by director Michael Bay when she was only 15.

Fox said Bay put her in a stars-and-stripes bikini, cowboy hat and six-inch heels and placed her under a shower of water for a scene in “Bad Boys.”

It would be ironic if Kimmel, who came out with an emotional monologue after the George Floyd killing calling for the ouster of Donald Trump, should become a victim of the Black Lives Matter movement.