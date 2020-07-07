Kaepernick slams July 4th as ‘celebration of white supremacy’

“Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries,” Kaepernick tweeted.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, now more famous for his controversial positions on race in America than his on-field exploits, is once again causing waves. On Saturday, he called the Fourth of July a “celebration of white supremacy.”

In his full tweet he said, “Black ppl have been dehumanized, brutalized, criminalized + terrorized by America for centuries, & are expected to join your commemoration of ‘independence’, while you enslaved our ancestors. We reject your celebration of white supremacy & look forward to liberation for all.”

An accompanying video showed images of slaves, police brutality, lynched blacks and fireworks. Over the images was a voiceover of actor James Earl Jones reading Frederick Douglass’ 1852 speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?”

Kaepernick, 32, began protesting racial inequality by kneeling for the national anthem before NFL games in 2016. His polarizing action was condemned by many who viewed it as anti-American and an insult to the flag. Others embraced his position while his act of kneeling has been imitated by other U.S. athletes.

Kaepernick started his career with a bang, bringing the San Francisco 49s to Super Bowl XLVII in 2012. He also had a successful 2013 season, leading the team to the NFC Championship Game. But he struggled the next three years and entered free agency. His supporters says he can’t find a team because of his political beliefs.

On June 17, the same day Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said it would be “crazy” for teams not to look at Kaepernick, President Donald Trump, who had said earlier that players who kneel should be fired, was asked his opinion.

“If he deserves it, he should” play, the president said. “If he has the playing ability. He started off great, and then he didn’t end up very great in terms of a player. He was terrific in his rookie year. I think he was very good in his second year. And then something happened. So his playing wasn’t up to snuff.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said he was encouraging teams to consider signing Kaepernick.