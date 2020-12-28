Kamala Harris hammered for pandering with Kwanzaa video

Harris was accused of pandering after posting a video celebrating Kwanzaa.

By World Israel News Staff

Fresh off her Chanukah video, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has made a Kwanzaa video. Harris has been roundly ridiculed for what critics say is a clear case of pandering.

The Blaze writer Chris Enloe reports that “criticism centered on several key details about Harris’ background, including the fact that Harris was born in 1964 before Kwanzaa existed,” as well as the fact that neither of her parents are African and that she spent much of her childhood in Canada.

On social media, Harris was accused of the “most epic pandering,” he reports.

In the video, Harris says:

You know, my sister and I, we grew up celebrating Kwanzaa. Every year our family would – and our extended family, we would gather around, across multiple generations, and we’d tell stories. The kids would sit on the carpet and the elders would sit on chairs, and we would light the candles, and of course afterwards have a beautiful meal. And, of course, there was always the discussion of the seven principles. And my favorite, I have to tell you, was always the one about self-determination, kujichagulia.

She said of Kwanzaa, which began in 1966:

And, you know, essentially it’s about be and do. Be the person you want to be and do the things you want to do and do the things that need to be done. It’s about not letting anyone write our future for us, but instead going out and writing it for ourselves. And that principle motivates me today, as we seek to confront the challenges facing our country and to build a brighter future for all Americans. So, to everyone who is celebrating, Happy Kwanzaa from our family to yours.

“Somehow I find it hard to believe that she has a deep childhood attachment to a holiday that didn’t exist when she was born,” Enloe quotes conservative writer Matt Walsh.

Another said, “[T]his is such an obvious lie. She was born in 1964..Kwanzaa was created in 1966. It didn’t really take hold until the late 70s and early 80s. For her whole family to be devoted to it in her childhood is incredibly unlikely… she’s a liar.”

Still another pointed out, “Considering that Kwanzaa was invented in 1966 and Harris was born in 1964, I highly doubt her family ‘across multiple generations’ would have celebrated the holiday. This just comes across as another one of her lame attempts to sound human and in touch with the average voter.”

Earlier this month, Harris released a Chanukah video. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jew, sharply condemned it as a “cloying, annoying, ridiculous video.”

But the Biden-Harris team must have had a different view as they have now produced this Kwanzaa video, which is also being held up to ridicule.