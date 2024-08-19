Kedumim mourns loss of ‘true friend’ of ‘great kindness’: Gidon Peri identified as victim of terror attack

He was born in Kedumim in Samaria, and left behind a wife and three children.

By Gil Tanenbaum, TPS

The victim who was killed by a hammer wielding terrorist in Samaria Sunday afternoon was identified as Gidon Peri, 38. The attack occurred at the Bar-On Industrial Park in the Kedumim region, northern Samaria, located to the west of Shechem (Nablus).

Previously misidentified as a security guard, Peri was a manager at a factory in the Bar-On industrial area. It was one of the factory workers there who attacked him.

A security official told The Press Service of Israel that the attacker is 21-year-old Sultan Nadal Abd-Aljani of Tulkarm. The local council confirmed that he was legally employed at a factory in the park.

Peri struggled with the terrorist but suffered serious injuries, and passed away a few hours after the attack.

Peri managed the first musical instrument store in Samaria and he served as an ICT officer in the IDF and in the reserves, from the beginning of the Iron Swords War in both the north and in Gaza.

His friends tell of a man of great kindness: “Gidon financed and worked with his own hands for many projects for accessibility and assistance to the weak and underprivileged, quietly and powerfully, that’s how he worked.”

Another friend said about Gidon: “He was an amazing friend, unusually funny. First to help everywhere. A true friend, arrives anywhere and at any time, solves any problem, talented, entrepreneur, dreamer and fighter.”

Ozel Vatik head of the Kedumim Council, eulogized Perry: “Gideon was a dear and beloved friend. A family man and a kind man who was the first to volunteer for any task. The entire Kedumim community is in pain and embraces the family.”

Vatik demanded that the Israeli government “understand that we are at war and order the army to act accordingly. “

“We mourn the death of our friend, but we are not broken,” he added. “The settlement of the Jews in their land is stronger than any terrorist attack, and in the building of the land we take comfort.”

The terrorist also stole Gidon Peri’s gun.

The IDF said it is pursuing the terrorist; however, he has not yet been found.