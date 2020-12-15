Kushner to lead diplomatic delegation to Israel, Morocco

Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner will reportedly also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By JNS

Senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump Jared Kushner reportedly will lead an American delegation to Israel and Morocco next week for talks in the aftermath of the North African nation agreeing to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

The U.S. and Israeli delegations will reportedly fly directly from Ben-Gurion International Airport to Morocco via El Al Airlines.

Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz and Adam Boehler, chief executive officer of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, will join Kushner as part of the American delegation, which is scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday. The Israeli delegation will be led by the country’s national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat.

In Jerusalem, Kushner will reportedly also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Morocco joined the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in establishing formal relations with Israel over recent months. As part of the Morocco agreement, Trump has recognized the country’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara.