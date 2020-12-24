Kushner: Trump administration was ‘the most pro-Israel ever’

Kushner echoed what many pro-Israel supporters have said about the administration.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Senior Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner, in an interview with Israel Hayom to be published in full on Friday, told the paper that the Trump administration was “the most pro-Israel that I can imagine.”

Kushner’s comments echoed what many pro-Israel supporters have said about the administration.

Kushner spoke to Israel Hayom in a joint interview together with his aide Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations, while in Morocco on Tuesday as part of the first U.S.-Israeli delegation to visit the country following the announcement of its normalization of ties with Israel.

The deal marked the fourth between an Arab state and Israel to be brokered by the Trump administration. The other countries are the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

President Donald Trump said recently that he expects as many as 10 countries to join. Reports say at least a fifth is in the works before Trump’s term ends. The country that may make that deal has not been revealed, but Indonesia has been floated.

Kushner also told the paper, “We were also the most supportive administration in the Arab-Muslim world. We built trust by standing by our allies and partners. President Trump enjoyed the trust of the peoples in the region, and that gave us the ability to advance initiatives.”

Berkowitz said that already in 2017, during the first flight of the president from Saudi Arabia to Israel, he recognized that there could be a diplomatic breakthrough. “I remember myself taking pictures of the flight path on the plane. It showed us even then that things do not have to be as they were. The privilege I had later, to work on the Abrahamic Agreements, proved it,” he said.

Berkowitz said Arab leaders told them “from the first day we entered government” that they wanted to make peace.

He predicted the Trump administration’s contributions would last.

“I feel good that the peoples are getting closer and getting to know each other, that new kosher restaurants are opening in Morocco and that this will continue long after I am not in government,” Berkowitz said.