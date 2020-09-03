Kushner’s sister-in-law to appear at Biden campaign event

Model Karlie Kloss at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Oct. 23, 2019, in New York. (AP/Invision/Charles Sykes)

Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother Josh, to appear at a Biden campaign event promoting STEAM education for girls.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Supermodel Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared Kushner’s brother Josh, will appear at a Biden campaign event on Thursday promoting STEAM education for girls.

In a statement, the Biden campaign said the event “will highlight the important work that is happening with women in STEAM.”

Kloss, an outspoken liberal, founded Kode with Klossy in 2015, an initiative encouraging girls to pursue careers in tech. She’ll appear at the Biden event alongside Reshma Saujani, the founder of the Girls Who Code nonprofit.

The former Victoria’s Secret model and Project Runway host vocally supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 United States presidential election and took part in the 2018 March for Our Lives anti-gun violence protest, alongside her husband.

Kloss didn’t shy away from discussing her political beliefs on a recent episode of the TV show Watch What Happens Live. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020,” she told host Andy Cohen.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics.”

On the conflict in political orientation with her husband’s family, Kloss told Vogue, “It’s been hard. But I choose to focus on the values that I share with my husband, and those are the same liberal values that I was raised with and that have guided me throughout my life.”

Kushner echoed Kloss’ sentiments in a Forbes interview, saying “It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values.”

But, he added, “it’s important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions.”

Kloss converted to Judaism in 2018 before marrying Kushner and has spoken publicly about observing Shabbat. “Some people find grounding through meditation. Some find it through exercise,” she told Vogue.

“And to each their own, but for me, Shabbat has brought so much meaning into my life. It helps me reconnect to the actual world.”