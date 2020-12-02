LA Democrat dines outdoors after voting to ban outdoor dining

Kuehl is one of several Democratic leaders who have been caught disobeying their own health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Alex Nester, Washington Free Beacon

A Democratic Los Angeles County official dined outdoors at a Santa Monica restaurant just hours after she voted to ban outdoor dining, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported Monday.

At a county board meeting on Nov. 24, Los Angeles County supervisor Sheila Kuehl voted to ban outdoor dining, which she called “a most dangerous situation” for spreading the coronavirus. After the vote, which passed 3-2, Kuehl stopped by Il Forno Trattoria, an Italian restaurant she frequents, before the outdoor dining ban took effect the following day.

All restaurants and bars in Los Angeles County are now banned from serving customers outdoors for at least three weeks.

Kuehl is one of several Democratic leaders who have been caught disobeying their own health restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic and resulting shutdowns.

Washington, D.C., mayor Muriel Bowser (D.) traveled to Delaware last month to celebrate the election results with President-elect Joe Biden, despite including Delaware on her list of “high-risk” states.

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot (D.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) both visited hair salons while they were supposedly shuttered.

And most recently, California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) attended an indoor dinner party at a restaurant in Napa County on Nov. 6, breaking his own restrictions on indoor dining.