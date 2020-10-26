Large Orthodox Jewish rally for Trump held in Brooklyn

Hundreds gathered at Brooklyn’s Marine Park in the evening following a pro-Trump convoy that wound its way through New York City on Sunday.

By David Isaac, World Israel News

Reflecting a recent poll that found 83% of Orthodox Jews planned to vote to reelect President Donald Trump, a large rally of pro-Trump Orthodox supporters was held in Brooklyn’s Marine Park on Sunday.

Hundreds took part in the rally, which began as separate events in Orthodox communities in Five Towns in Long Island, Rockland County’s Monsey and several Brooklyn neighborhoods, JTA reports.

Boris Epshteyn, an adviser to the Trump campaign and co-chair of Jewish Voices for Trump, organized Sunday’s rally.

Epshteyn addressed the enthusiastic crowd, reminding them of Trump’s December 2019 executive order combating anti-Semitism. That order defined the “Jewish people as a nationality for purposes of federal civil rights law, an effort to step up enforcement against episodes of anti-Semitism on college campuses,” The Washington Post reported at the time.

“President Donald Trump is stomping on anti-Semitism on college campuses and universities,” Epshteyn said to cheers.

Former Democratic New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind also spoke at the rally, leading the crowd in a chant of “four more years.” In an Oct. 21 tweet, Hikind said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 but he would vote for him in 2020.

Trump didn’t get my vote in 2016. He is in 2020. Here’s why. https://t.co/SqxN98bWLF — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) October 21, 2020

What made headlines more than the rallies than themselves was the pro-Trump car convoy that started on Sunday morning from Coney Island Avenue, which headed to Trump Tower in Manhattan and met up with other pro-Trump groups from Boro Park and Monsey before heading to Marine Park.

Vehicles in the convoy were attacked at certain points along the route, some of which was documented. Eggs and rocks were thrown at cars, a car window was punched by an angry bicyclist and in one case a family of seven was pepper-sprayed on 5th Avenue in Manhattan. The suspect was arrested.