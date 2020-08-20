Laura Loomer, banned Jewish activist, wins Florida Republican primary

“It is a movement of people who have been silenced, and it’s a movement of people who are fighting back,” said Laura Loomer.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Laura Loomer, a 27-year-old Jewish investigative journalist and activist, won the Republican Party primary Tuesday in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, the home district of President Donald Trump.

She will now face Democratic incumbent Lois Frankel in November.

“Great going Laura. You have a great chance against a Pelosi puppet!” tweeted President Trump, who voted in the primary by absentee ballot.

“I can’t even reply to the president of the United States tonight to thank him on Twitter, so you’re just going to have to thank him for me,” said Loomer in a video response to Trump tweeted by Ali Alexander.

Loomer had good reason for not being able to post a response from her own account.

Twitter banned Loomer in November 2018 after she said that Rep. Ilhan Omar was “anti-Jewish.”

Loomer protested the ban by donning a yellow Star of David and handcuffing herself to the doors of Twitter’s New York headquarters.

She has been banned on nearly every single social media platform, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Medium, and TeeSpring. Chase Bank even shut down her access to online banking.

Loomer became famous by conducting surprise interviews on live stream, a practice which has become known as getting “Loomered.”

Some of the people she has confronted on camera include: Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Maxine Waters, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Linda Sarsour, and Keith Ellison.

Loomer’s opponent, Democrat Lois Frankel, was one of 115 members of congress to send a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in June, voicing their opposition to the possible application of Israeli sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

“I don’t understand why any Jew would ever vote Democrat,” Loomer said in an August 11 interview with Tamar Yonah of Israel News Talk Radio.

Loomer said that the Florida congressional race would be “the first time in U.S. history where a Republican Jewish woman goes up against a Democrat Jewish women.”

She said, “We’re putting the Jews on trial here in district 21, Florida, and they’re going to have a choice this November.”

Loomer told Jewish voters that she is “a candidate who supports their survival and their preservation.”

She said that Frankel is “a candidate who supports a party that is endorsing BLM, which has an anti-Zionist, anti-Israel message, and a group that thinks it’s okay to have people like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib in congress calling for dehumanization of Jews and palling around with Louis Farrakhan, who thinks that Hitler was a great man.”

Loomer said, “My candidacy is much larger than just a congressional campaign. It represents a movement, and it is a movement of people who have been silenced, and it’s a movement of people who are fighting back against being silenced and being shut down.”