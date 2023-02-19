WATCH – Lebanese ‘expert’ on Iranian TV: Did Hitler even have enough gas to kill 6 million Jews? February 19, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/lebanese-expert-on-iranian-tv-did-hitler-even-have-enough-gas-to-kill-6-million-jews/ Email Print Lebanese “researcher” Dr. Ali Hamie last week wondered aloud on Iranian TV if “Hitler had enough gas to burn six million Jews.” He also claimed that the Jews and the Zionists control people’s minds and thoughts as well as the media. Adolf HitlerHolocaust denialNazi