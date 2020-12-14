Lebanese woman gets 3 years hard labor for ‘collaborating with Israel’

By Associated Press

A military court in Lebanon on Monday sentenced a political activist to three years of hard labor for collaborating with Israel, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported.

The National News Agency said Kinda El-Khatib was sentenced for allegedly visiting Israel, contacting Israeli agents and providing them with security information.

Lebanon and Israel are in a state of war and each bans its citizens from visiting the other country.

El-Khatib was detained in June with her brother, who was later released.

According to local media reports, she had visited Israel by crossing from Jordan.

El-Khatib had been active on social media, where she harshly criticized Lebanon’s Hezbollah terror group and its strong ally, President Michel Aoun.

Israel and Hezbollah, which is bankrolled by Iran and an international narcotics and money laundering operation, fought a month-long war in 2006.

Hezbollah continues to violate the terms on which that conflict was resolved.