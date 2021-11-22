Liberal minister threatens: Public transportation to run on Shabbat

“The days of siege on the weekend have ended in Israel have ended.”

By World Israel News Staff

Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli has said that she will ensure there is public transportation for those who want it on the Jewish Sabbath.

“I have no doubt that we will reach agreements that will allow every Israeli true freedom of movement every day of the week,” she said in an interview aired on the Hebrew website Ynet.

She said that there will be a light rail running through the Center of Israel.

“The red line is scheduled to open November 2022. We have a year to work on agreements,” Michaeli said. “The days of siege on the weekend have ended in Israel have ended.”

Michaeli is the leader of Israel’s left-wing Labor Party.