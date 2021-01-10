Limbaugh, Levin, and Glick abandon Twitter: ‘The Left’s fascist purge is here’

“I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism,” said Mark Levin.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Conservative commentators Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, Caroline Glick, and John Bongino are leaving Twitter voluntarily following the social media platform’s banning of President Donald Trump and many of his supporters on Friday.

Limbaugh completely deactivated his Twitter account. If any of Limbaugh’s 88.6 million followers visit his Twitter profile, they now see the simple message, “This account doesn’t exist.”

“I have suspended my own Twitter account in protest against Twitter’s fascism. I ask all my followers to join me now on Parler and Rumble,” tweeted Levin.

“The Left’s fascist purge is here,” he said on Parler.

“I joined Twitter because of President Trump. If he’s unacceptable to Twitter, Twitter is unacceptable to me. I’ll let you know when I’m set up at #Parler,” tweeted Glick.

“This will be my final post on this anti-American platform. The greatest threats to liberty are the destructive tech tyrants who have acted as publishers in their ongoing wars on conservatives & free speech,” tweeted Bongino, who is a Parler investor.

“If you’re still under the misguided, absurd belief that we live in a free country, then please seek help,” he said on Parler.

“We worked tirelessly at Parler to build an alternative to the Twitter and Facebook data pillagers and this successful enterprise was just severely damaged by the totalitarians at Apple and Google,” Bongino said, referring to Apple and Google’s recent removal of the Parler app from their app stores.

In addition, Amazon has announced that they are kicking Parler off their web-hosting service.

“Sunday (tomorrow) at midnight Amazon will be shutting off all of our servers in an attempt to completely remove free speech off the internet. There is the possibility Parler will be unavailable on the internet for up to a week as we rebuild from scratch,” said Parler CEO John Matze.

“Amazon, Google and Apple purposefully did this as a coordinated effort knowing our options would be limited and knowing this would inflict the most damage right as President Trump was banned from the tech companies,” he said.

“They will NOT win! We are the world’s last hope for free speech and free information. What they are doing is unprecedented, unfounded and absolutely disgusting. Shameful,” said Matze.

“Where has everyone been @marklevinshow?” investigative journalist Laura Loomer asked on Parler.

Loomer, who refers to herself as “the most banned woman in the world,” was banned from Twitter in 2018. She has also been banned by Facebook, Instagram, Uber, Lyft, Uber Eats, PayPal, Venmo, GoFundMe, Medium, TeeSpring, and Chase Bank.

“I filed a tortious interference lawsuit against Twitter years ago. I have also sued Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Apple in the DC Circuit Court of Appeals and last week I filed a petition with the Supreme Court to hear my anti-Trust case which was dismissed by the DC circuit court of appeals,” Loomer said.

Loomer said that Levin declined to have her come on his program to talk about her lawsuits, as did Fox News.

“Fox News has played a huge part in keeping conservatives censored. It’s inexcusable and a little too late now,” she said.

On Friday, Twitter permanently banned hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters including Ali Alexander, Michael Coudrey, Gen. Mike Flynn, Sidney Powell, and Lin Wood, before banning the president himself.