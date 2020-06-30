Love at first terror: Soleimani’s daughter weds Hezbollah chief’s cousin

Zeinab Soleimani, who just married Hassan Nasrallah’s relative and second-in-command, vowed that her father’s assassination would bring a “Black Day” to the U.S. and Israel.

By JNS

Zeinab Soleimani, the 17-year-old daughter of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated in January by U.S. forces, just married Riza Safi al-Din, the son of a senior Hezbollah leader. The couple was wed over the weekend.

Soleimani was the head of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hashim Safi al-Din, Riza’s father, is Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah’s cousin and the terror organization’s second-in-command.

He is considered to be Nasrallah’s future successor, according to Israel’s Channel 12.

At her father’s funeral in January, Zeinab Soleimani threatened the United States, saying, “The families of American soldiers in the Middle East will be waiting for their children to die every day.”

She also promised that her father’s death would bring a “Black Day” to the United States and Israel.

“Crazy Trump, don’t think it’s all over when my dad became a martyr,” she said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump.

She also called the president a “puppet [in] the hands of the Zionists,” as the massive crowd chanted “Death to America,” according to Channel 12.

During a meeting in January, Nasrallah told her, “Allah gave me the grand honor to be a part of jihad, and granted your father to end his life as a shahid [martyr]. It’s the most beautiful thing possible.”