Man stabbed in central Israel, in critical condition; Palestinian arrested

Police arrested the suspected assailant, a Palestinian who, according to initial reports, was residing in Israel illegally.

By World Israel News Staff

A 39-year-old haredi man was critically wounded in a stabbing attack in Petah Tikvah, near Tel Aviv, early afternoon on Wednesday.

“The wounded man was lying on the sidewalk unconscious, suffering from bleeding wounds on his torso,” said MDA paramedics Ilan Mualem and Hezi Gutman, who treated the victim at the scene.

“We immediately began to provide life-saving medical treatment, including bandaging the wounds, stopping the bleeding, and advanced resuscitating techniques, the paramedics said. “We then quickly took him into the mobile intensive care unit and evacuated him to the hospital in critical condition, while continuing to attempt to resuscitate him.”

The victim is being treated at Petah Tikvah’s Beilinson Medical Center.

Police are investigating the incident.

The suspected assailant, Khalil Dweikat, 46, a Palestinian from Nablus (Shechem), was arrested. Initially, police said he was residing illegally in Israel, but according to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), he had a work permit.