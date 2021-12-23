MARCHING FOR HOMESH: Massive march called by terror victim’s brother

Hundreds of family and friends attend the funeral of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman in Homesh after his murder nearby on December 17, 2021. (Sraya Diamant/Flash90)

Shlomi Dimentman called for a massive show of support Thursday after a week of mourning for Yehuda, murdered after his day learning in the settlement’s unauthorized yeshiva.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The brother of terror victim Yehuda Dimentman called on the public Thursday to march with the family to the threatened settlement in which Yehuda had learned every day as part of an unauthorized yeshiva on the site.

“We, the Dimentman family, will be comforted by massive participation in a march to the place where our beloved son Yehuda was murdered in the Homesh yeshiva,” said Shlomi Dimentman. “We ask the leaders of the country and the army to allow everyone who wants to comfort us in our deep distress to go up to Homesh.”

The solidarity march is to take place at 1:30 pm, starting in the nearby village of Shavei Shomron, where Dimentman lived with his wife and infant son. The organizers are expecting some 10,000 participants to come and identify with their struggle to save the yeshiva, which is housed in modular units in the settlement the Israeli government destroyed as part of the 2005 expulsion of some 8,000 Jews from the Gaza Strip and northern Samaria regions.

The learning center was re-established there without permission of the authorities, who have consistently refused right-wing requests to rebuild the village as a whole as the appropriate answer to Palestinian terrorism.

“We know that a decision was made to destroy Homesh” after the week of mourning ends, yeshiva head Rabbi Elishama Cohen told reporters Monday. On Sunday, the IDF and Israeli police forces had destroyed structures in Homesh, leaving the yeshiva intact.

Dimentman’s widow, Ethia, took the opportunity of a press conference after the murder to ask that Prime Minister Naftali Bennet ensure that the necessary authorizations are given so that the place her husband had loved would be allowed to flourish rather than be razed.

Several Likud Knesset members who visited the family Wednesday. After hearing the family repeat that the only thing that could comfort them would be that the yeshiva not be harmed, Yisrael Katz told reporters, “I have pledged and intend to do everything and speak out in a loud, clear voice against the uprooting of the yeshiva after this murder, because it would be a prize for terrorism, because this is what the terror wants. To uproot us from Judea and Samaria, from the yeshivas and from the land of Israel.”

Dimentman was a passenger in a car going back home from last Thursday night when two Arabs stepped out of some bushes at the side of the road and shot at the vehicle, hitting it at least 15 times. Dimentman was mortally wounded, while two other passengers were lightly hurt and the driver, who was unscathed, sped the car away to safety.

The suspected killers, as well as several accomplices, were captured two days later by forces of the Shabak, IDF, and the special anti-terrorism unit of the Israel Police. The men reportedly belonged to the Iranian-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist group.